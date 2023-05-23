Simple Energy launches 'India fastest' e-scooter with 200 km range



Simple One is the fastest electric scooter in India at a maximum speed of 105 kmph and it has a range of around 212 km, said the company. It has invested around Rs 110 crore in the Shoolagiri facility and has got advance bookings for more than 100,000 units in 18 months, ensuring orders worth Rs 1,500 crore. Delivery will start by the end of May or early July first week. The scooter is priced between Rs 145,000 and Rs 158,000 excluding chargers. Its 750 W portable charger costs Rs 13,000 additionally. Bengaluru-based Simple Energy on Tuesday launched the Simple One electric scooter manufactured at its facility in Shoolagiri, strengthening north-western Tamil Nadu’s Hosur-Krishnagiri-Dharmapuri (HKD) industrial belt as a hub for electric vehicles and ancillary units.



The company seeks fresh funds for expansion as it works on the launch, founder and chief executive officer Suhas Rajkumar told 'Business Standard' after raising $20 million in February. According to Tracxn, the company has raised $53.5 million in more than seven rounds. The scooter will be available in six colour variants, with a 7-inch digital display running Android OS with turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, battery and range details, and call alerts.



“At Shoolagiri, we have invested around Rs 110 crore in the factory and we are still investing. We are trying to increase the capacity for future readiness. We want to be number one in sales in the next 12-14 months and will be investing another Rs 50 crore in the next four quarters,” he said. The company sees its pre-booking, without any major spend on marketing, as a proof of the brand’s success. “We are working on a few more variants and will be priced in the Rs 100,000-1,60,000 range. Our current capacity at Shoolagiri facility is around 25,000 units per month, with an annual capacity of 300,000 units. With the rise in demand, we will be able to increase it to 1 million units,” Rajkumar said. The company sees scooter’s over-200 km range and 105 kmph maximum speed will attract customers, saying no other firm in the market has this offering.