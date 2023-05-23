Tata Group only Indian firm in BCG list of top 50 most innovative firms

Tata Group is the only Indian company to feature in the Top 50 list.
|Rankings
|1-10
|Apple
|Tesla
|Amazon
|Alphabet
|Microsoft
|Moderna
|Samsung
|Huawei
|BYD Company
|Siemens
|11-20
|Pfizer
|J&J
|SpaceX
|Nvidiia
|ExxonMobil
|Meta
|Nike
|IBM
|3M
|Tata Group
|21-30
|Roche
|Oracle
|BioNTech
|Shell
|Schneider
|P&G
|Nestle
|General Electric
|Xiaomi
|Honeywell
|31-40
|Sony
|Sinopec
|Hitachi
|McDonald's
|Merck
|ByteDance
|Bosch
|Dell
|Glencore
|Stripe
|41-50
|Saudi Aramco
|Coca-Cola
|Mercedes Benz Group
|Alibaba
|Walmart
|PetroChina
|NTT
|Lenovo
|BMW
|Unilever
Boston Consulting Group is an American global management consulting firm. It is placed among the big three consulting firms of the wolrd. The other two being McKinsey & Company and Bain & Company.