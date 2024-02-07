Home / Companies / News / SJVN gets LoI for 200 MW solar project form Gujarat Urja Vias Nigam

SJVN gets LoI for 200 MW solar project form Gujarat Urja Vias Nigam

The tentative cost of construction and development of this project is Rs 1,100 crore, SJVN CMD Geeta Kapur said in a company statement

The project shall be commissioned in a period of 18 months from the date of signing of PPA. This PPA shall be signed between GUVNL and SGEL for 25 years, SJVN added
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 9:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Wednesday said it has received a letter of intent from Gujarat Urja Vias Nigam Ltd to set up a 200 megawatt (MW) solar power project.

The tentative cost of construction and development of this project is Rs 1,100 crore, SJVN CMD Geeta Kapur said in a company statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"SJVN has received the Letter of Intent (LOI) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for 200 MW Solar Power Project in GUVNL Phase XXII," it said.

The ground-mounted solar project shall be developed by SJVN subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL) anywhere in India through an EPC contract.

The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) shall be executed with GUVNL after the adoption of the tariff by GERC (Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission), it said.

The project shall be commissioned in a period of 18 months from the date of signing of PPA. This PPA shall be signed between GUVNL and SGEL for 25 years, SJVN added.

The project is expected to generate 508.4 million units in the first year after commissioning and the projected cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years is 11,836.28 million units.

Also Read

State-owned PFC commits Rs 25,000 cr for power sector projects in Gujarat

Meja Urja bets on UP's power demand, plans 5.6 Gw thermal capacity

SJVN bags solar project worth Rs 550 cr from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

NTPC Renewable Energy wins bid for 80 MW solar project in Khandwa

Hinduja Renewables bags 80 MW project along banks of Narmada in MP

Varroc Engineering Q3 results: PAT at Rs 384 cr, revenue rises 9.4%

Skye Air enters into partnership with SMILe to deliver shipments via drones

Artisan Partners divests 1.2% stake in Indus Towers for Rs 717 crore

JK Paper Q3 results: Net profit falls 29% to Rs 236 cr on raw material cost

ONGC inks JV pact with NTPC to set up offshore wind energy projects

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SJVN Ltdsolar projectssolar energy

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story