Skye Air enters into partnership with SMILe to deliver shipments via drones

Logistics solution provider Skye Air on Wednesday said it has entered into a partnership with e-commerce enablement platform SMILe (Shree Maruti Integrated Logistics) for delivery of shipments via drones.

The partnership is enable faster order fulfilment in urban areas with the help of Skye Air's autonomous logistics solutions, the company said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The introduction of drone delivery services will provide Shree Maruti sellers with the ability to offer same-day and next-day deliveries.

Moreover, it will also revolutionise the entire delivery process, making it more efficient, eco-friendly, and customer-centric.

"Skye Air is dedicated to revolutionising drone delivery and making it a mainstream logistics solution in India, and our collaboration with Shree Maruti is a significant step in that direction," Skye Air Co-Founder & CEO Ankit Kumar said.

"With this partnership, we are redefining the future of e-commerce and providing our sellers with a competitive edge in the market," Priyank Patel, Vice-President, Business, SMILe, said.