SJVN's 900 MW project in Nepal to start power generation from 2025: CMD

SJVN is constructing the multi-crore Arun 3 Hydro Electric Project in Nepal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 8:50 PM IST
SJVN expects its under-construction 900 MW Arun-3 hydro-electric project in Nepal to start power generation from next year as nearly three-fourths of work has been completed, its chairman and managing director Sushil Sharma said on Tuesday.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal triggered the last blast to mark the completion of heading excavation 11.8 km long head race tunnel of 900 MW Arun- 3 Hydro Electric Project in Sankhuwasabha district of Nepal, SJVN said in a statement.

More than 74 per cent of the project works have already been completed and the remaining works are going on in full swing. The project will start generation by next year and has the potential to generate 3924 million units of electricity every year, Sharma said in the statement.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

