Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors board okays to incorporate new wholly-owned unit for CV biz

Tata Motors board okays to incorporate new wholly-owned unit for CV biz

The company has proposed the name of the new unit as TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCVL)

Tata Motors
In March this year, Tata Motors announced the demerger of its commercial and passenger vehicle segments into two separate listed entities to better capitalise on growth opportunities.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Motors on Tuesday said its board has approved to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary to house commercial vehicles business.

The company has proposed the name of the new unit as TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCVL).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The entity is proposed to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.
 

In March this year, Tata Motors announced the demerger of its commercial and passenger vehicle segments into two separate listed entities to better capitalise on growth opportunities.

As part of the initiative, the CV business and its related investments would be housed in one entity, while the passenger vehicle business, including electric vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover and its related investments, will come under a separate listed entity.
 

Also Read

Here's why you should keep an eye on Tata Motors shares on Tuesday, March 5

Tata Group eyeing $1-2 bn IPO of electric vehicle arm in 12-18 mths: Report

Tata Motors tops Rs 1,000; surges 5% on demerger plan of CV, PV businesses

Tata Motors Q4 Preview: Robust sales, low commodity prices to aid earnings

Tata Motors stock drops 8% as gloomy outlook overshadows Q4 show

Garuda Aerospace aims to sell 50,000 agri, consumer drones in coming years

Air India ties up with Delhi Metro, DIAL to facilitate int'l check-ins

Ambani faces pushback over 5G deal from parliamentary minority in Ghana

FSSAI asks food biz to remove claim of 100% fruit juice from packet labels

IndiGo eyes lesser-known international destinations for next growth phase

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Tata Motorsautomobile industry

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story