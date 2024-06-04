Home / Companies / News / PNB to float Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO, will divest 10% stake

PNB to float Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO, will divest 10% stake

HSBC and public sector Canara Bank are promoters of the life insurance company holding 26 per cent and 51 per cent, respectively

PNB, punjab national bank
Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 6:22 PM IST
Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday said it will sell 10 per cent stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company by listing the insurer on the stock exchanges.

Currently, PNB holds 23 per cent in the insurance firm.

PNB's board in its meeting held today has accorded its approval for initiating the process of diluting 10 per cent stake of the bank in Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co Ltd, an associate company of the Bank, by listing the Company in Stock Exchanges (BSE/NSE) through Initial Public Offer (IPO).
 

The decision is subject to regulatory approval, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

HSBC and public sector Canara Bank are promoters of the life insurance company holding 26 per cent and 51 per cent, respectively.

PNB is a shareholder with 23 per cent stake.

Shares of PNB fell 15.80 per cent to close at Rs 115.35 on the BSE.
 

Topics :Punjab National BankCanara HSBC Life

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

