Skoda Auto eyes 8,000 units per month sales for its compact SUV Kylaq

Czech automobile maker Skoda Auto India, which has been present in the Indian automobile market for the last 25 years, is now eyeing higher volumes, a 3 per cent market share, and better profitability with its locally developed compact SUV Kylaq.

The carmaker has roughly been selling 2,500–3,500 cars a month in this market, including the Kushaq, Kodiaq, Slavia, and Superb. However, with the new Kylaq—bookings for which started on Monday and deliveries set to commence in January—the auto giant aims to change that. According to Petr Janeba, brand director, Skoda Auto India, the company is targeting sales of 8,000 units per month for the Kylaq, which starts at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and has 96 per cent localisation.

“We actually get more than 160,000 people interested through different channels,” Janeba said, adding that Skoda expects to sell 8,000 units per month of the Kylaq.

Skoda currently has the capacity to manufacture 100,000 Kylaqs a year. Janeba said they expect to sell 80,000 units annually. “We hope to achieve this number by 2026, but it might also happen in 2025, as we will be investing heavily in our network with an additional 100 touchpoints. These would be in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, apart from metros where we are already an established brand,” he said. “We are expecting volumes in the range of 60,000 to 100,000 units annually for the Kylaq,” he added.

“If we touch 80,000 units next year, then, including all the other cars we currently sell, we will nearly triple Skoda’s volume. With the Kylaq, we are bringing Skoda into a new era and aiming for a 3 per cent market share. We have been in India for 25 years, and Kylaq is one of the biggest enablers to make this step towards volume and breadth in the market,” Janeba said.

As it pivots towards targeting the volume segment in India, Skoda is addressing another issue—high maintenance costs of its cars. It is now offering maintenance for 24 paise per km for the Kylaq over a five-year period (including three years of free service). Janeba claimed that the competition’s maintenance cost per km is around 45–50 paise.

The Kylaq could be a game-changer for Skoda Auto India, which saw its profits dip 69 per cent year-on-year in FY24 to Rs 95.9 crore, according to Capitaline data, even as its revenues increased by 11 per cent year-on-year.

“Kylaq will definitely bring us volume. It is a profitable car and will help improve the scale, thereby supporting the profitability of all other models,” Janeba told Business Standard.

“Whatever extra we make, we try to reinvest into new product development. We are not targeting huge profits here. We prefer to invest in the future,” he added.

Further, Skoda, which uses India as a manufacturing base for ASEAN, is targeting an ‘India-first’ approach for the Kylaq and will not export this right-hand drive car until pending demand in India is fulfilled. The company does not expect to start exports before September 2025.

The company, currently under scrutiny for alleged customs duty fraud involving the Skoda-Volkswagen Group, is also planning deeply localised cars with high volumes.

Additionally, it plans to localise electric vehicle (EV) assembly in India by 2027, aligning with the government’s push for EV adoption.

Skoda has a production capacity of 255,000 units annually, which can go up to 270,000 units per annum. However, with EV production, it will need to further increase capacity, particularly as the paint shop could become a bottleneck.

Among its upcoming offerings are a seven-seater successor to the Kushaq, a locally built Kodiaq, and completely built units (CBUs). “We are a European brand, and many customers in India expect the same level of quality that they expect from brands like Mercedes or BMW—European products,” Janeba said.