SLMG Beverages inaugurates South Asia's largest Coca-Cola plant in Buxar

SLMG Beverages, Coca-Cola's leading bottling partner in India, has inaugurated its largest plant in Buxar, Bihar, where it is investing Rs 1,200 crore in the first phase.

This marks a significant milestone in the industrial development of Bihar and strengthens beverage production capacity across eastern India, SLMG Beverages said in a statement on Saturday.

The Nawanagar, Buxar facility is SLMG Beverages' first Coca-Cola bottling plant in Bihar and will serve as a primary supply hub for the state and neighbouring regions, including eastern Uttar Pradesh.

"By bringing manufacturing closer to consumption markets, the plant is expected to reduce logistics costs, improve supply responsiveness, and ensure fresher product availability during peak demand seasons," the company said.