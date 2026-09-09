Snap CBO Ajit Mohan steps down, EMEA President Ronan to replace him

Snapchat’s chief business officer (CBO), Ajit Mohan, on Wednesday said he had decided to step down from his role after four years at the company.

In a LinkedIn post, Mohan said Ronan Harris, who currently serves as president of the Europe, Middle East and Asia markets, will replace him as CBO at Snap.

Mohan said his decision to step down was driven by his plans to return to India and spend more time with his family. He will remain at Snap until the end of this calendar year.

“My reason for leaving is simple and personal. My family stayed back in Singapore, and for the last two years I have been doing a non-trivial commute between New York, LA and Singapore, with a few occasional stops in London, Dubai and Bangalore,” he said.