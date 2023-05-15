Some of our best firms globally were created in downturns: Sequoia India MD

“Some of our best companies globally have been created in downturns and recessions,” Mohit Bhatnagar, Managing Director, Sequoia India, told Business Standard. “So, this is a great time for us to do the primary work needed to explore new sectors like semiconductors. It’s actually a pretty fun time to be a VC,” he says.

At a time when the start-up ecosystem is going through a funding slowdown, Sequoia India is seeing a new window of opportunity for semiconductor start-ups – a fairly nascent sector in India – where it has recently taken two new bets.