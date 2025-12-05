Some related-party transactions not disclosed inadvertently: Kaynes Tech

Mysore-headquartered Kaynes Technologies on Friday said that it had “inadvertently not disclosed” some of the related-party transactions in the standalone financial statements of the company.

The company, however, said that these transactions were not required to be disclosed under the consolidated accounting standards as per the Indian Accounting Standards.

Earlier this week, Kotak Institutional Equities flagged in a report inconsistencies in the company’s related-party transactions, an ambiguous accounting treatment of goodwill or reserve adjustments under acquisitions, and sharp additions to intangibles for technical know-how, among other issues at the company.

“We have observed inconsistencies in the disclosures made by the standalone entity and various subsidiaries on inter-company related transactions for the year and in year-end balances,” Kotak Institutional Equities said in its report.