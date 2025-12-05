Corning-Optiemus JV inaugurates Chennai cover-glass plant worth ₹1,000 cr

In a major development for Tamil Nadu’s electronics ecosystem, US-based Gorilla Glass maker Corning, through its India joint venture Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies (BIG Tech), announced the inauguration of its mobile cover glass manufacturing unit in Chennai on Friday.

What is Corning and Optiemus’ new Chennai facility, and what will it make?

Corning Incorporated, one of the world’s leading innovators in glass, ceramics and materials science, has the joint venture with Optiemus Infracom, a telecommunications and manufacturing enterprise. This Rs 1,000 crore state-of-the-art facility will deliver high-quality cover-glass components for the mobile consumer electronics industry.

Which device brands is Corning reportedly a key supplier to?

Corning is reportedly the primary supplier to Apple’s iPhone and several smartphone brands such as Samsung, Google Pixel, OnePlus and others. Where is the unit located and what is its initial production capacity? BIG Tech represents a significant evolution in the cover-glass manufacturing industry in India. Located at SIPCOT Pillaipakkam Industrial Park in Kanchipuram district, Tamil Nadu, the facility will have a capacity of 30 million pieces of cover glass in its first phase of production. What did Corning executives say about the JV and India’s supply chain? “This facility will allow more consumers in the region to experience the durability and innovation that have made Gorilla Glass a trusted name worldwide,” said Andrew Beck, vice-president and general manager, Corning Gorilla Glass. “We are proud to deepen our collaboration with Optiemus Infracom and contribute to India’s expanding supply chain ecosystem for consumer electronics.”

What did Optiemus say about domestic manufacturing of cover-glass components? “Our partnership with Corning continues to reinforce our commitment to delivering high-quality products to the market,” said Ashok Gupta, executive chairman, Optiemus Infracom. “Manufacturing finished cover-glass components domestically is a significant evolution for the industry in India. This milestone underlines our commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-quality, advanced mobile cover glass.” How many jobs will the plant create, and when was the groundwork done? In addition to advancing technological capabilities, the facility will create new employment opportunities and support skills development for the more than 500 people the plant will employ. A groundbreaking ceremony for the facility was held in June 2024.

What did Tamil Nadu’s leaders say about the investment? “Today’s inauguration of the Corning-Optiemus Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies (BIG Tech) facility marks another proud milestone in Tamil Nadu’s journey as India’s advanced manufacturing hub,” said M K Stalin, chief minister, Tamil Nadu. “This investment in high-precision cover glass finishing for mobile consumer electronics will create high-quality jobs, deepen local supply chains, and showcase that world-class innovation can be designed and made in Tamil Nadu for India and the world.” “Tamil Nadu’s rise in advanced electronics and component manufacturing is clear from projects like this by BIG Tech. When a global leader such as Corning brings high-precision cover-glass manufacturing to our state, it shows that Tamil Nadu is now trusted with some of the most sophisticated processes in the global consumer electronics industry. This aligns with the vision of Honourable Chief Minister Thiru M K Stalin to build a strong component ecosystem and move up the value chain,” said T R B Rajaa, minister for industries, investment promotions, and commerce, government of Tamil Nadu.