SKF India Industrial targets near doubling of revenue in five years

SKF India’s newly carved-out industrial business is eyeing a sharp acceleration in growth and profitability following its demerger, with management projecting a near doubling of revenue over the next five years and a meaningful expansion in operating margins once a heavy investment cycle is completed.

The industrial business, which became a standalone entity after SKF India executed a statutory demerger effective October 1, is set to list on stock exchanges on December 5. Under the court-approved scheme of arrangement, existing shareholders received one share of SKF India (Industrial) Limited for every share held in SKF India Limited. The demerger split the operations into two focused entities — SKF Automotive and SKF India (Industrial) — with the stated objective of sharpening sector-specific strategies and unlocking shareholder value.

Speaking to Business Standard, Mukund Vasudevan, president, India and Southeast Asia, and managing director of SKF India (Industrial), said the industrial business, which posted revenue of around Rs 2,600 crore in FY25, could scale to about Rs 4,500 crore over the next five years. “If the industrial business is around Rs 2,600 crore today, in five years we should see that close to double, around Rs 4,500 crore, driven by both economic growth and market share gains,” he said. The growth push will be underpinned by a significant capital expenditure programme through the end of the decade. The industrial business plans to invest Rs 800–950 crore through 2030, with the bulk of the spending directed at expanding manufacturing capacity. “Out of roughly Rs 900–950 crore of planned capex, about Rs 600 crore or a little more will go towards the new plant by 2028, fully focused on the industrial business, with state-of-the-art equipment and Industry 4.2 digital technologies,” Vasudevan said.

In the near term, SKF India (Industrial) expects to spend around Rs 250 crore annually on routine growth and capacity expansion, a level that will be sustained over the next three years. The upcoming plant, planned in Pune, is expected to improve asset utilisation, throughput and cost efficiency, enabling the company to better serve customers across sectors such as railways, wind energy, defence, cement, metals and emerging areas like data centres and machine tools. Importantly, the company does not expect the investment programme to strain its balance sheet. “We will fund the entire capex internally. We have always been a very good cash-generating company and will not have to raise any external funding,” Vasudevan said.

While the heavy capex cycle will keep margins under pressure in the near term, management expects a clear improvement once major investments are completed. “In the near term, because we are in a heavy capex cycle, EBITDA margins will remain around 12–13 per cent, but from 2028 onwards we expect margins to increase and get back to the 17–19 per cent range,” he said. Vasudevan added that the demerger allows a sharper operational and manufacturing focus, as industrial customers have distinct product requirements and cycle times compared with automotive clients. “Manufacturing lines will be developed and designed specifically to serve industrial markets, which have different products, different cycle times and different innovation needs,” he said.