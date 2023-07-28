Home / Companies / News / Sony plans to double down on rising demand, make audio devices in India

Sony has registered a rise in demand for premium audio products post-pandemic, which has helped the company expand its range

As demand for Sony's audio products grows in the country, the company is considering the prospect of making its products in India, The Times of India (ToI) has reported. Currently, the company is conducting internal discussions to evaluate the scope of setting up manufacturing in the country, the report said.

If the plan sees daylight, Sony's engagement in manufacturing can be a shot in the arm for Sony's core televisions business, along with an opportunity to expand into audio, gaming, and camera segments of the market.

Sony has started "exploratory work" to begin manufacturing audio devices in India, the report said. The discussions are in line with the government's push to encourage the manufacturing of electronic products in the country. However, the company still has some distance to cover before taking a final call.

MD of Sony India, Sunil Nayyar, told the newspaper that truly wireless (TWS) devices, noise-cancellation, and other headphones, sound bars, and home speakers were witnessing impressive growth. However, he did not comment on starting the manufacturing of these devices locally.

"I cannot make any specific comment on making audios in India at this time, even as our televisions are now locally made by contract manufacturers. However, we are enthused by the growth in our audio business, which is nearly 20% of our revenues now against a lower contribution earlier," Nayyar told the newspaper.

Sony has registered a rise in demand for premium audio products post-pandemic, which has helped the company expand its range. "The growth for us was 30 per cent last year, and we expect to further move up by 40 per cent this year," Nayyar added.

Sony Group Corporation, commonly known as Sony, is a Japanese company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company sells Televisions and home theatre, Audio devices, Cameras, and Car Audio, among other products.

