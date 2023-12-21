Home / Companies / News / Sony, Zee have one-month grace period to complete $10 billion merger

Sony, Zee have one-month grace period to complete $10 billion merger

The grace period, as well as the talks on a further deadline extension, are keeping hopes alive for a two-year-old transaction that has already seen ample drama and delays

Incidentally, all three channels belong to the Zee network
Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 4:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

By P R Sanjai and Debjit Chakraborty


Sony Group Corp. and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. have a one-month grace period starting Thursday to close the merger of their India operations that will create a $10 billion media behemoth, according to people familiar with the matter.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A 30-day period after the Dec. 21 deadline was included in the merger pact signed in 2021 if either party sought more time, said people familiar with the discussions who didn’t want to be identified as the information is private. Zee is hopeful of tying up loose ends before the grace period is over, they said.

Mumbai-based Zee, however, requested for an extension in a Dec. 17 filing, without specifying how much time it was seeking. Sony said Tuesday that it wanted to hear Zee’s proposals on completing the “remaining critical closing conditions.” Zee, in another exchange filing Wednesday, said that Sony has communicated its intent to “enter into good faith negotiations” on this issue.   

The grace period, as well as the talks on a further deadline extension, are keeping hopes alive for a two-year-old transaction that has already seen ample drama and delays. It seemed on the brink of collapse as differences cropped up between the two sides on who’ll lead the new merged entity, Bloomberg reported last month.

Sony-Zee Merger Risks Collapse Ahead of Deadline Over CEO Drama

Zee was insisting that its Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka will helm the new media giant, as agreed in the 2021 pact, while Sony was wary of his appointment given an ongoing regulatory probe against Goenka. 

Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. will own a 50.86% stake in the new entity, while Zee founders will own 3.99%, with public shareholders owning the rest, according to merger deal terms disclosed in the past.

Also Read

Zee Ent slips 4% as it seeks to extend deadline for merger with Sony

Sony-Zee merger may be finalised by November despite appeals from banks

NCLT's nod to ZEE-Sony India merger will trigger stock re-rating: Analysts

Sony unveils Pulse Explorer wireless earbuds, Pulse Elite wireless headset

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Adani family plans $1 bn investment in conglomerate's green energy unit

As RBI tightens rules, Piramal to set aside funds for AIF exposure

BluSmart raises $24 million via issue of equity rights to fund expansion

Bandhan Bank to transfer housing finance NPAs to asset reconstruction co

More than 80% Indian CEOs investing in GenAI for competitive edge: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SonyZee GroupSony networkSony CorpZee Media

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story