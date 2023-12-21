Home / Companies / News / As RBI tightens rules, Piramal to set aside funds for AIF exposure

As RBI tightens rules, Piramal to set aside funds for AIF exposure

As per the RBI's direction, regulated entities must liquidate their investments in AIFs within 30 days should the fund invest in an existing borrower

Piramal Enterprises (Representative image)
Reuters BENGALURU

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 3:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

BENGALURU (Reuters) -India's Piramal Enterprises said on Thursday that it would set aside funds to cover its exposure to alternate investment funds (AIF), days after the country's central bank tightened rules governing such holdings.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday barred all entities under its regulation, including banks and non-banking finance companies, from investing in AIFs that have investments in borrowers in the past 12 months.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As per the RBI's direction, regulated entities must liquidate their investments in AIFs within 30 days should the fund invest in an existing borrower. Failure to comply mandates the entity to make full provisions on these investments.

As of Nov. 30, the value of investments made by the company and Piramal Capital and Housing Finance in AIF units was 38.17 billion rupees ($458.78 million), it said in a filing.

Within the AIF investments, 6.53 billion rupees is attributed to funds with no exposure to debtor companies of Piramal Enterprises, the firm said.

Of the remaining 31.64 billion rupees, 17.37 billion rupees are invested in three entities that served as debtor companies of Piramal Enterprises in the last 12 months.

The company intends to adjust the remaining 31.64 billion rupees through capital funds or provisions and is engaging with relevant stakeholders to finalise the details, it said.

Jefferies estimates Piramal's AIF exposure to be 7% of its assets under management and said provisioning for it could lead to a 10% hit to its net worth.

Piramal is confident of a full recovery of its investments, it said.

Meanwhile, IIFL Finance , said in a separate filing that it had an investment of 213.7 million rupees in a fund with a debt exposure of 32.8 million rupees. The firm's remaining AIF investments, totaling 9.1 billion rupees as of Dec. 21, carry no exposure to existing debtors and will not impact its additional provisioning or capital adequacy needs, it said.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises fell 1.7% on Thursday while IIFL Finance lost about 3%.

($1 = 83.1990 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

Also Read

Israel-Hamas conflict: All you need to know about India's 'Operation Ajay'

Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending: What is it, and who regulates it in India?

Piramal Enterprises surges 9% on plan to consider share buyback on July 28

IIFL Finance Q2 result: Consolidated net profits up 32% YoY, income up 23%

Piramal Enterprises to adjust Rs 3,164 cr exposure to AIF in its financials

BluSmart raises $24 million via issue of equity rights to fund expansion

Bandhan Bank to transfer housing finance NPAs to asset reconstruction co

More than 80% Indian CEOs investing in GenAI for competitive edge: Report

PhonePe launches section to help customers with credit score, bills

BluSmart raises $24 mn in new equity round, will expand charging infra

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaReserve BankPiramal GroupPiramal Enterprises

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story