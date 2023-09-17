Home / Companies / News / Sotheby's bags mandate to sell Rs 800 cr worth luxury properties in Mumbai

Sotheby's bags mandate to sell Rs 800 cr worth luxury properties in Mumbai

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 5:05 PM IST
Property consultant India Sotheby's International Realty on Sunday said it has bagged a mandate to sell Rs 800 crore worth ultra-luxury apartments at Worli in Mumbai.

In a statement, India Sotheby's International Realty said it has signed an exclusive sales and marketing mandate with The Residency, Worli, Mumbai that houses 19 ultra-luxury residences.

Prime Realty is the developer of this project.

These residences are ready with completion and occupancy certificates, it added.

The price of these luxury residences starts at Rs 60 crore each. Few units have already been sold.

India Sotheby's International Realty has got mandate to sell Rs 800 crore worth properties.

The size of each flat is around 5,510 square feet.

Amit Goyal, Managing Director of India Sotheby's International Realty, said, "Luxury real estate sales in India's financial capital and its wealthiest city, registered record-setting sales in the first six months of 2023."

India Sotheby's International Realty did not disclose how much brokerage fee it will earn from sales of these units.

Topics :Sotheby's IndiaReal Estate Realty

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 5:05 PM IST

