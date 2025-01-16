Spencer's Retail enters quick commerce space with JIFFY as growth driver

Spencer’s Retail, part of the RP Sanjiv Goenka group, announced its foray into quick commerce on Thursday in a bid to capture a larger share of the consumer wallet.

The new quick delivery proposition, JIFFY, will be a key growth driver for the business in the coming quarters, said Spencer’s chairman, Shashwat Goenka.

“We are starting with Kolkata and by the end of the quarter, we will take it to Uttar Pradesh as well,” he added.

After exiting loss-making regions in the second quarter of FY25, Spencer’s currently operates 89 stores across West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. The RPSG retail arm plans to use these stores for delivery within 30 minutes.

“There will be no additional capex,” Goenka clarified, adding that there was sufficient unserved demand in the stores.

“As the business grows, we will decide whether to open more physical stores for consumers, which can serve as dark stores, or to open only dark stores,” Goenka said.

He noted that online is where significant growth is expected, as the market transitions. “In urban centres especially, people are moving from e-commerce to quick commerce.”

Nature’s Basket, a subsidiary of Spencer’s Retail focusing on gourmet food, will also relaunch its app by the end of this month with a 60-minute delivery proposition. The definition of quick commerce in luxury is a bit different, Goenka clarified.

On Thursday, Spencer’s reported its financial results for the third quarter. The company reported a narrowing of net loss to Rs 47.34 crore on a consolidated basis in Q3FY25, compared to a net loss of Rs 51.20 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 516.97 crore in Q3FY25, down by 20.95 per cent from the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, Spencer’s reported a net loss of Rs 29.14 crore in Q3FY25, compared to a net loss of Rs 40.97 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations was Rs 431.03 crore, down by 24.4 per cent.

Goenka said that despite a soft festive trading environment, the decision to exit loss-making, non-strategic regions and improvements across all operating metrics resulted in a milestone EBITDA (pre-Ind AS) positive achievement. This came after 22 quarters.

Last quarter, the company had announced the ramping down of operations in the South and NCR regions. Spencer’s will focus on West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh for “many quarters” before considering further expansion. Over the next year, the company plans to open 10 to 12 stores.

“We said we will shrink to grow, which is what we did. And we are seeing the positive results now,” Goenka said.