Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / SAIL supplies 4,000 tonnes special steel for Navy's warship INS Nilgiri

SAIL supplies 4,000 tonnes special steel for Navy's warship INS Nilgiri

INS Nilgiri, INS Surat, and INS Vaghsheer were the three Indian Navy warships commissioned at the Naval Dockyard in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai

steel, steel exports
Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has supplied the entire 4,000 tonnes of special steel for INS Nilgiri. | Representative Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 7:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned SAIL on Thursday said it has supplied 4,000 tonnes of special steel for INS Nilgiri, which was commissioned on Wednesday.

INS Nilgiri, INS Surat, and INS Vaghsheer were the three Indian Navy warships commissioned at the Naval Dockyard in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai. 

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has supplied the entire 4,000 tonnes of special steel for INS Nilgiri. The special steel provided by SAIL includes DMR 249A grade hot-rolled (HR) sheets and plates, according to an official statement.

SAIL's Bokaro Steel Plant contributed about 2,000 tonnes of HR sheets and plates, with an additional 1,600 tonnes and 400 tonnes of plates supplied by the Bhilai and Rourkela steel plants, respectively, the Ministry of Steel said.

INS Nilgiri, the lead ship of the Project 17A stealth frigate class, represents a significant advancement over the Shivalik-class frigates.

P17A ships are guided missile frigates, each of which are 149 metres long, with displacement of about 6,670 tonnes and a speed of 28 knots, the statement said.

Also Read

SAIL supplies 45,000 tonnes of steel for upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela

SAIL secures 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd time in a row

Bhilai Steel Plant to set up 200-Kw solar power plant at Maitri Bagh zoo

JSW Steel, SAIL in discussions with Mongolia for coking coal shipments

SAIL willing to participate in Critical Mineral Mission: Chairman Amarendu

Designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and built at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), it incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates.

It features advanced stealth technology and reduced radar signatures. It is equipped with modern aviation facilities and can operate multiple helicopter types, including the newly inducted MH-60R.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindenburg Research announces winding up of operations; Adani shares rally

H1B visa dependence lowered: Infosys confident of resilient business model

We have plans to launch small electric car in India, says Toshihiro Suzuki

PFC signs 120 bn yen loan pact with Japan's JBIC for RE project

Dubai's Emaar in talks with Adani, others to sell stake in Indian business

Topics :Indian NavySteel Authority of IndiaSAIL

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story