Star Health sues Telegram after hacker uses app chatbots to leak data

Star Health has sued Telegram and a hacker for leaking sensitive data via chatbots on the platform, which has recently been under increased scanner for its policies

Telegram
Telegram, launched in 2013, has 900 million active monthly users. (Photo: Reuters)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 3:25 PM IST
Insurer Star Health has filed a lawsuit against social media platform Telegram and a ‘hacker’ after it was discovered that the hacker was using the messaging application to leak company data.

Reuters had reported last week that the self-styled hacker was using chatbots on the app to leak personal data and medical reports of policyholders.

Star has received a temporary injunction from a court in Tamil Nadu ordering Telegram to block any chatbots or websites "that make available the data online," the insurer said in a public notice published in The Hindu newspaper. Star Health characterised the incident as "illegal hacking and unauthorised access to sensitive information."

Telegram has yet to react to the development.

How was the data stolen?

The hacker, identified as xenZen, allegedly shared the stolen data on Telegram, with millions of individuals' private information reportedly up for sale. Star Health initially responded by stating that there was "no widespread compromise" and assured that "sensitive data was secure."

According to Reuters, compromised documents featured names, phone numbers, addresses, tax details, copies of ID cards, test results and medical diagnoses. Star Health told Reuters that on August 13, an unidentified person had contacted the insurer, claiming to possess some of its data.

Telegram CEO's arrest

Notably, its Russian-born founder Pavel Durov was arrested in France last month over app content moderation policies. Telegram was accused of having features open to abuse for criminal ends, a claim rejected by the platform. However, after the incident, Telegram said that it was implementing new measures to enhance safety and user privacy.

Telegram, launched in 2013, has 900 million active monthly users.
First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

