Home / Companies / News / SpiceJet initiates fresh funding of $270 mn for Go First acquisition

SpiceJet initiates fresh funding of $270 mn for Go First acquisition

SpiceJet is among three companies that have shown interest in acquiring the bankrupt airline

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 11:38 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

After much speculation, SpiceJet has confirmed its interest in acquiring bankrupt carrier Go First through a regulatory filing on the exchanges on Monday. The company has also initiated a process of raising fresh capital of around $270 million to "strengthen its financial position and provide resources to invest in growth plans."

Earlier this week, SpiceJet, Sharjah-based Sky One, and Africa-based Safrik Investments had all asked the resolution professional of Go First to extend the deadline to make proposals. The last date for submission of the bids to acquire the airline was November 22. However, as no bids were made, the lenders had started to contemplate liquidation of Go First.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Of the three companies that have shown interest, SpiceJet is considered a serious contender, as neither Sky One nor Safrik have much experience in handling passenger flights.

SpiceJet itself has struggled with a cash crunch, and the board had already approved a proposal to raise Rs 2,250 crore through the issue of shares from 64 entities just last week.

Following the announcement of SpiceJet's interest in the bankrupt airlines, its shares hit a fresh 52-week high at Rs 69.20, as they rallied 8 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade. In the past two trading sessions, the stock of the airline has jumped 29 per cent, and in the past month, it has surged 82 per cent, as compared to an 8.3 per cent rise in the S&P BSE.

SpiceJet also said it will soon be listing its securities on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In a regulatory filing, its statement read, "In order to reach a wider investor base, the company shall soon be listing its securities on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited."

Also Read

RBI approves Hinduja Group directors on board of bankrupt Reliance Capital

SpiceJet shows interest in acquiring bankrupt carrier Go First: Report

SpiceJet zooms 29% in two days on plans to acquire bankrupt Go First

Stocks to Watch today, July 13: Delta Corp, HDFC Bank, Patanjali, SpiceJet

Stocks to Watch today: Marico, OMCs, Sheela Foam, Suryoday SFB, defence

Periama completes acquisition of remaining 10% stake in JSW Steel's USA arm

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Telecom tribunal asks DoT to adjust excess Rs 755 crore collected from Vi

Hindenburg's Adani Group, Icahn calls mark year of prominent bets

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SpiceJetSpiceJet stockacquisitionMerger and AcquisitionBS Web ReportsFundraisingIndian airlinesCompanies

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story