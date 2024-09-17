Not paid Rs 427 cr of statutory dues between Apr 2020-Aug 2024: SpiceJet

SpiceJet on Tuesday admitted that it has not paid a total of Rs 427 crore in statutory dues—Rs 219.8 crore in Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), Rs 71.33 crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST), and Rs 135.47 crore in Provident Fund (PF)—between March 2020 and August 2024 because of its "constrained financial position."

The airline also mentioned that 36 out of its 58 aircraft are currently grounded "primarily" due to "alleged default" in payment of dues to the aircraft lessors, lack of aircraft maintenance due to financial constraints, and non-availability of components and spare parts. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

SpiceJet revealed the above information in its preliminary placement document submitted to BSE on Tuesday to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) process at a floor price of Rs 64.79 per share.

Legal experts told Business Standard that evasion of GST is a serious offence since it is a tax already collected from the customer but not paid. This is treated as a criminal offence and could lead to a jail term of at least 60 days, tax experts said. For non-payment of TDS, the money can be paid with delayed interest.

"Penal provisions are strict. Some of these are taxes which have been collected and need to be paid such as the GST, unlike the PF which is to be paid from your income. These cannot be pocketed by the company," said Abhishek Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers.

When asked about the aforementioned dues, Subhash Chandra Garg, former finance secretary of India, said: "There are provisions of imposing penalties and interest costs and also taking action against key management responsible for it. Therefore, I suppose the central authority of GST would have initiated the action whenever dues were not paid."

On top of the aforementioned statutory dues, the airline on Tuesday revealed that the employee dues stand at Rs 118.9 crore as of September 15, and it plans to clear them from the money that is being raised right now.

The airline also mentioned that its airport dues (parking fees, landing fees, security fees, etc.) stand at Rs 290 crore as of September 15, and it plans to clear Rs 150.3 crore of the total airport dues from the money being raised through the current process. The airline also said it plans to deploy Rs 370 crore of the amount raised to add new planes to its fleet.

The airline mentioned that apart from the aforementioned Rs 427 crore of statutory dues between April 2020 and August 2024, there are several other statutory dues—service tax, TDS, GST, and custom duties—for previous years that are currently "disputed."

SpiceJet stated that out of the total amount raised through the QIP process, it will use Rs 601.5 crore to clear the statutory dues, Rs 750 crore to clear liabilities to aircraft lessors, engine lessors, engineering vendors, and financiers, and Rs 410 crore to "unground" and "maintain" its existing aircraft fleet and buy spare parts.

Ameya Joshi, an aviation researcher and founder of the aviation blog “Network Thoughts,” said, "Statutory compliance is negative but SpiceJet could overcome this issue unless the authorities bar the airline from conducting flight operations. However, any large entity that is looking to invest in SpiceJet will wonder if this (dues) could repeat later."

SpiceJet mentioned that Ashish Kumar, its former chief financial officer, resigned on July 15 this year, and the company is still in the process of finding his replacement. Promoter Ajay Singh and his related entities currently hold a 47.01 per cent stake in the airline.

The airline informed that as of June 30 this year, it had 7,824 full-time employees, a negative retained earnings (also called accumulated deficit) of Rs 7,728 crore, and a negative net worth of Rs 5,022 crore. "We have incurred liability on account of alleged delays in repayment/non-payment to our creditors, inability to comply with the terms of leasing arrangements, non-payment of statutory dues, and irregularity in complying with the regulations or guidelines," it mentioned.

SpiceJet stated that there have been instances of past notices, warnings, and action being initiated against it on account of certain lapses in regulatory compliances. "For instance, the DGCA has put us on enhanced surveillance on August 24, 2024, pursuant to their audit findings. In this regard, we may be subject to penalties and regulatory actions, including suspension of our business operations," it added.

Sonam Chandwani, Partner, KS Legal & Associates, told Business Standard that the airline could face legal trouble due to unpaid dues and the fact that it’s facing operational difficulties. "Lessors and lenders could approach the NCLT and other legal forums to recover their dues and seek the attachment of properties. Additionally, the government might start exerting pressure for recovery, along with lenders and lessors. SpiceJet will need to take immediate steps to negotiate and arrange funds to settle with these parties before the pressure mounts," she added.

Cash-strapped SpiceJet had last month announced that it has temporarily put 150 cabin crew members on furlough for three months due to the “lean travel season, reduced fleet size and loterm stability of the organisation.” The airline, which has been making losses for the last six years, has been finding it difficult to pay employee salaries.