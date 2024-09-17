Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Jupiter Wagons to invest Rs 2,500 crore for production capacity expansion

Jupiter Wagons to invest Rs 2,500 crore for production capacity expansion

JWL also informed that it has changed the name of its unit Bonatrans India Private to Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 7:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Jupiter Wagons Limited (JWL) on Tuesday announced Rs 2,500 crore capacity expansion plan to establish a new facility in Odisha to produce state-of-the-art forged wheelsets.

The new plant will expand the production capacity of the company’s subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Private Limited (JTRFPL), from 20,000 forged wheelsets per annum to 100,000 forged wheelsets per annum. The plant is expected to be fully operational by calendar year 2027.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


JWL also informed that it has changed the name of its unit Bonatrans India Private to Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory.

“This latest investment underscores our vision of innovation and excellence as we now aim to deliver world-class products to global markets,” Vivek Lohia, managing director of Jupiter Wagons said.

According to the company’s statement, “the plant will serve both domestic and international markets, with approximately 50 per cent of the production capacity dedicated to exports, primarily to its partner Tatravagonka A.S., a Slovakian rail infrastructure company, and other European players.” 

The move aligns with the company’s strategy to support the “Make in India” initiative, boosting India's manufacturing capabilities and strengthening the company's role in the global supply chain. Moreover, the railway infrastructure giant is expecting the project to strategically elevate its business model and further strengthen its margin profile.

More From This Section

Tata Sons rules out IPO plans despite push from shareholder SP group

IRB InVIT to raise Rs 2,667 crore via term loans to refinance existing debt

SpiceJet's Rs 3,000 cr issue commences, floor price set at Rs 64.79 a share

Tata Power to invest up to $9 bn to expand renewable energy capacity

Infosys enters collaboration with UK's Metro Bank to digitalise operations


Earlier, the company reported a revenue of Rs 887.2 crore for first quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25), while the profit stood at almost Rs 92 crore. Its market cap stands around Rs 22,668.20 crore.

The company’s shares on the national stock exchange (NSE) tumbled by a little more than 2 per cent in a day after reporting an intraday high of Rs 553.50. The shares closed at Rs 532.45 against Rs 545.20 the previous day.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PM launches Odisha govt's Subhadra Yojana, projects worth over Rs 3,800 cr

Will probe cause of rail accidents, conspiracy will not last long: Shah

PM to launch Subhadra Yojana, railway, highway projects in Odisha today

Railways plans track upgrades, safety boost with outsourcing, simulators

Govt to launch super app streamlining railway services: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Topics :Railways infrastructure

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News