SpiceJet partners with FTAI to restore fleet, to lease up to 20 engines

SpiceJet had also said there were no plans to file for insolvency, quelling fears of a spillover after rival Go Airlines (India) filed for voluntary bankruptcy

Reuters Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 10:32 AM IST
India's SpiceJet said on Thursday that FTAI Aviation would lease it up to 20 engines, the first few of which the low-cost carrier would use to reactivate some of its grounded fleet over the next 2-3 months.
 
The partnership with the U.S.-based engine services provider "will reduce maintenance expense and minimise aircraft downtime, enhancing the airline's overall performance," Spicejet said in a statement.
 
The Gurugram-based airline said last month it had begun to revive 25 of its grounded fleet using its own money and a $50 million line of credit through an Indian government scheme it secured.
 
SpiceJet had also said there were no plans to file for insolvency, quelling fears of a spillover after rival Go Airlines (India) filed for voluntary bankruptcy.
 
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Topics :SpiceJetCivil AviationAviation industry

