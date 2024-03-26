SpiceJet settles Rs 755 crore liabilities with aircraft lessor EDC

SpiceJet airline on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with aircraft lessor Export Development Canada (EDC) to settle liabilities worth Rs 755 crore regarding 13 Q400 planes.

The carrier stated that it will acquire full ownership of these 13 planes as a part of the agreement. It mentioned that the liabilities arose from a loan taken by the airline to procure these planes.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"This settlement marks the biggest breakthrough in SpiceJet’s financial restructuring efforts to date," it stated.

SpiceJet has been facing a cash crunch for the past several quarters. It is also dealing with multiple court cases regarding money owed to former owner Kalanithi Maran, financial services firm Credit Suisse, aircraft lessors, and engine lessors.





ALSO READ: SpiceJet to own 13 Bombardier Q400 planes after $91 mn settlement In the last two months, the airline has settled its matters with three aircraft lessors – Echelon Ireland Madison One, Cross Ocean Partners, and Celestial Aviation. "These settlements with key aircraft lessors have also resulted in savings of Rs 685 crore for the airline," the carrier noted.

The airline said that its 12 Q400 planes are currently grounded, and this settlement will now allow the airline to refurbish these aircraft and bring them back into service. The settlement with EDC will enable the airline to save Rs 567 crore, it added.

Aviation consultancy firm CAPA India had in December stated that SpiceJet's resurgence, once the new funding is in place, has the potential to disrupt the Indian aviation market in 2024 as the airline will bring its grounded aircraft back into service and lease as many planes as possible to be competitively relevant.

On 11 January, the beleaguered airline's shareholders approved raising a total of Rs 2,241.5 crore through the issuance of equity and warrants – Rs 1,591.5 crore by issuing equity to 58 entities and Rs 650 crore by issuing warrants on a preferential basis to five other entities. On 26 January, the first tranche of Rs 744 crore was infused into the airline. SpiceJet, on 22 February, raised a second tranche of Rs 316 crore under the preferential issue of equity and warrants.

Earlier this month, SpiceJet stated it plans to lease 10 aircraft to augment its capacity during the summer schedule. In aviation, the summer schedule begins on the last Sunday in March and ends on the last Sunday in October.







