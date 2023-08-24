Home / Companies / News / SRG Housing Finance plans to surpass Rs 1,000 cr AUM in 3-4 next years

SRG Housing Finance plans to surpass Rs 1,000 cr AUM in 3-4 next years

The loan disbursement of the company in the entire FY23 stood at Rs 191 crore which the management project to move towards Rs 250 to 300 crore in FY24

Aathira Varier Mumbai
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 12:04 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

SRG Housing Finance Ltd, recently listed on the exchanges, has laid out plans to surpass Rs 1000 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM) over the next three to four years, according to its Chief Executive Officer, Archis Jain. The company's goal is to achieve AUM worth Rs 750 crore by the end of the financial year 2024-25, leveraging sustainable business metrics. The current AUM for the housing finance company stands at Rs 474.4 crore.

"We are planning to open more branches in Southern states as well as in existing states. We plan to start operations in newer states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh in this financial year and expand to other parts of the country by the next financial year, FY25," said Vinod K. Jain, Managing Director of SRG Housing Finance Limited.

The company's loan disbursement for the entire financial year 2023 stood at Rs 191 crore, and the management projects this to rise to between Rs 250 and Rs 300 crore in FY24.

SRG is likely to consider fundraising only in the next financial year. In FY23, the company raised funds worth Rs 177.40 crore, with 31 per cent coming from Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) banks, 8 per cent from private banks, 46 per cent from Financial Institutions (FIs), and 14 per cent from the National Housing Board (NHB).

"Being the first company in Rajasthan to get registered with the National Housing Board (NHB) to focus on small ticket loans, we have showcased steady growth in AUM as well as best-in-class Net Interest Margins (NIMs). We recorded the highest ever disbursement in any quarter in Q1FY24," the company added.


Also Read

Hinduja Housing Finance to raise Rs 800 cr via capital bond, debentures

Sebi's MF Lite plank for passive funds seen boosting India ETF landscape

Mutual fund AUM surges 5% in FY23; SBI widens lead, shows data

Tata Capital to LIC Housing finance: Companies to raise funds from markets

Housing sales clocked a record of Rs 3.47 trillion in FY23: Anarock

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027

Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Vedanta pledges to pay $250 mn to Zambia creditors before retaking mine

India's green hydrogen pilot gathers steam, economics yet to add up

Shell Energy India to set up renewable energy facility in Gujarat

Topics :assets under managementAUM

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 12:04 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

SoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Women's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from Moon

LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PM

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story