SS Innovations to start first human trials for remote telesurgery soon

India may soon witness the first human trials for remote telesurgery in the coming months, with robotic surgery firm SS Innovations awaiting approvals to conduct small procedures on patients who are not physically present in the same location as them.

Speaking on the timeframe of starting the trials, Sudhir Srivastava, managing director and chairman of SS Innovations, said that they are waiting to receive approval in the next 60-80 days to conduct small telesurgeries on humans.

“The approval for such in-human clinical trials will come from the Hospital Institutional Ethics Committees (IEC), which is present in every hospital. Wherever a telesurgery will be conducted, the hospital IEC’s approval will be taken,” he added.

The move comes after the firm successfully conducted the first-ever animal trial of remote surgery in India last week.

There are less than 200 robotic installations in India. “SS Innovations currently operates 32 robotic installations. Our goal is to install an additional 100 robotic installations in various hospitals in 2024,” Srivastava said.

“In a groundbreaking moment, we used our SSI Mantra surgical robotic system to perform four complex procedures on a pig model. The procedures undertaken were radical nephrectomy (removal of the entire kidney), cystectomy (removal of the urinary bladder), cholecystectomy (removal of the gallbladder), and prostatectomy (partial or complete removal of the prostate),” he said.

Srivastava added that telesurgery will allow surgeons to perform procedures on patients who are not physically present in the same location as them. This is made possible through the use of robotic systems that are controlled by the surgeon from a distance, with real-time data and visual feedback ensuring precision and safety.

“In our animal trial, the remote surgery was conducted from a distance of 5 km away from where the pig model was kept,” he said.

Such procedures can also be used by doctors to operate on patients in remote areas. Another advantage of remote robotic procedures can be its potential use to operate on soldiers on the frontlines or people in a disaster-stricken region.

Speaking on the chances of making such a procedure a reality, Srivastava said that while the high cost and lack of access to robotic installations have hindered the growth of robotic surgery in India, improvements in high-speed connectivity and technology can help in making telesurgery popular. “There has certainly been a rise in the number of people opting for robotic surgeries,” he said.

However, the lack of accessibility to robotic installations needed to train more professionals remains a significant problem. Several robotic surgery bodies have also written to the health ministry to add robotic surgery to the medical curriculum through the National Medical Commission (NMC).