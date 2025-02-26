Star Cement proposes Rs 3,200-cr plant in Assam, agreement signed

Star Cement Ltd has proposed to set up a Rs 3,200-crore cement clinker and grinding plant in Assam.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed between the state government and the company on the concluding day of the Advantage Assam business summit on Wednesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Apart from this, an agreement was inked between the state government and Matheson Hydrogen Lvt Ltd, which is willing to set up a Rs 1,500-crore hydrogen and steam generation plant.

The state government also signed a Rs 500-crore MoU with Global Health Ltd, while two non-financial agreements were signed with ITE Education Service.

Sarma said he was grateful to the companies for their support, and noted that more agreements will be signed during the day.

A total of 164 MoUs of investment proposals with companies in 15 sectors were signed on day one of the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025' on Tuesday.