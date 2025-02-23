Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

State Bank of India aims to be net-zero by 2055: Chairman C S Setty

State Bank of India Chairman C S Setty on Sunday said the largest Indian lender is targeting to be Net-Zero by 2055.

CS Setty, Chairman, SBI
CS Setty, Chairman, SBI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
The bank will be celebrating its centenary year of existence then, he said.

Setty made the remarks after flagging off the "SBI Green Marathon Season 5" event in the financial capital, according to a statement. 

Over 10,000 runners participated in the 5km, 10km and 21 km categories of the event held here.

There will be similar events in Vizag, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Pune, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, and Patna.

Running legends Vinod Kumar Sharma, Barun Kumar, Vishak Krishnaswamy, Ashish Arya, Sarika Jain, Raj Gandhi and Rinkoo Singh were present at event, the statement said. 

Topics :sbiCarbon emissions

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

