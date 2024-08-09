Steel maker Rudra Global Infra to set up 30 MW solar plant at Rs 190 cr

Steel maker Rudra Global Infra Products on Friday said the company will invest around Rs 190 crore to set up a 30 megawatt captive solar project in Gujarat.

The solar plant is scheduled to commence operations by January 2025, the company said in a statement.

"The first phase of the project entails a capital expenditure of Rs 190 crore, with 80 per cent of the funding secured through financial institutions over a five-year tenure. The remaining 20 per cent will be invested by the company," the statement said.

The clean power generated will be primarily utilised to meet the energy requirements of the company's existing billet and TMT bar manufacturing operations. This initiative is expected to increase the capacity utilization of the SMS (steel melting shop) division from the current 33 per cent to 50 per cent.