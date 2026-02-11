Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 08:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AI Summit 2026: Here are the seven chakras guiding India's AI roadmap

Ahead of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, India has outlined seven 'chakras' to shape global discussions on how artificial intelligence (AI) should be developed and used. These chakras act as thematic working groups that translate broad principles into real policy and on-ground action.
 
The summit will be held in New Delhi from February 16 to 20 and will be the first-ever global AI summit hosted in the Global South, underlining India’s growing role in global technology governance. The summit has drawn strong international interest. Around 15-20 heads of government, more than 50 international ministers and over 40 Indian and global CEOs are expected to attend.
 
 

How the seven chakras shape the summit’s agenda

 
The summit’s discussions are organised around seven interconnected chakras, each focusing on a key area where AI can drive social, economic and scientific change. These chakras convert the Summit’s guiding principles, known as 'sutras', into concrete areas of action across policy, innovation, and real-world applications.
 
Chakra 1: Human capital
 
This Chakra focuses on preparing people for an AI-driven future of work. It aims to promote fair skilling, inclusive workforce transitions and equal access to new opportunities created by AI.

Chakra 2: Inclusion for social empowerment
 
The focus here is on building AI systems that are inclusive by design. The goal is to empower diverse communities and ensure fair representation across societies.
 
Chakra 3: Safe and trusted AI
 
This chakra looks at building trust in AI. It seeks globally trusted systems based on transparency, accountability and shared safeguards that support responsible innovation.
 
Chakra 4: Science
 
This group explores how artificial intelligence can accelerate scientific research. It focuses on strengthening global scientific collaboration and turning breakthroughs into shared progress.
 
Chakra 5: Resilience, innovation and efficiency
 
The emphasis here is on sustainable AI systems. This includes energy-efficient technologies, responsible use of resources, and AI solutions that support climate resilience.
 
Chakra 6: Democratising AI resources
 
This chakra promotes fair access to foundational AI tools and infrastructure. The aim is to enable inclusive innovation and sustainable development.
 
Chakra 7: AI for Economic Development and Social Good
 
The final Chakra focuses on using AI to boost productivity, innovation, and inclusive growth across economies and societies.
 
Through these seven Chakras, India aims to influence global AI standards while addressing domestic challenges. The outcomes of the Summit are expected to guide policymakers, investors and industry leaders in the years ahead.
 

The three Sutras guiding the AI Impact vision

 
The Summit is anchored in three core principles, known as 'sutras, which guide global cooperation on AI.
 
'People' focuses on human-centric AI that protects rights, builds trust, improves access to services and ensures benefits reach all sections of society.
 
'Planet' promotes environmentally sustainable AI through energy-efficient systems, responsible resource use and applications that support climate action.
 
'Progress' centres on inclusive economic and technological growth through innovation, capacity building and the use of AI to drive development outcomes.

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 8:30 AM IST

