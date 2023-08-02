Home / Companies / News / Sterlite Power acquires Fatehgarh III Beawar Transmission from PFC

Sterlite Power acquires Fatehgarh III Beawar Transmission from PFC

Sterlite Power on Wednesday said it has acquired Fatehgarh III Beawar Transmission, a special purpose vehicle, from PFC Consulting Limited

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sterlite Power Transmission Limited

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 10:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Sterlite Power on Wednesday said it has acquired Fatehgarh III Beawar Transmission, a special purpose vehicle, from PFC Consulting Limited.

PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation Limited under the Ministry of Power.

"Sterlite Power acquires Fatehgarh III Beawar Transmission Project in Rajasthan from PFC. The project was awarded to Sterlite Power through tariff-based competitive bidding process in March 2023," the company said in a statement.

Through the Fatehgarh III Beawar Transmission Limited special purpose vehicle (SPV), the company will set up a critical transmission project in Rajasthan on build-operate-transfer mode for 35 years.

The project will involve constructing a 350 kilometre, 765kV transmission corridor from Fatehgarh III to Beawar in Rajasthan. It will enable evacuation of a part of 20 GW of renewable power from renewable energy zones in Fatehgarh (9.1 GW), Bhadla (8 GW) and Ramgarh (2.9 GW) areas of the state.

Sterlite Power Managing Director Pratik Agarwal said, "The development of green energy corridors is a critical part of India's nation building effort. These corridors will help the country achieve its renewable energy vision of 500 GW by 2030 with our unique capabilities and expertise."

The company did not disclose financial details of the acquisition.

Sterlite Power is a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider with projects covering around 15,000 circuit km of transmission lines across India and Brazil.

Also Read

Sterlite Power bags new orders worth Rs 1,400 cr in March quarter

Sterlite Power bags green energy transmission project in Rajasthan

State power utilities should monetise unused optic fibre infra: Assocham

Sterlite Power commissions Lakadia-Vadodara Transmission Project

Govt to invite bids for Rs 1.5-trn transmission proj in 18 months: Sterlite

Competition Comm approves Toshiba Corporation-TBJH deal

Reliance jumps 16 places, now at number 88 on Fortune Global 500 list

ED seizes Rs 25 cr worth of cash, jewellery in raids on Munjal, others

Mankind Pharma PAT up 66% in Q1 to Rs 494 crore on revenue growth

NLC along with UP govt to set up 1,980 MW thermal plant for Rs 19,406 cr

Topics :Sterlite PowerPFCCompanies

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story