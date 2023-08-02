Home / Companies / News / Reliance jumps 16 places, now at number 88 on Fortune Global 500 list

Reliance jumps 16 places, now at number 88 on Fortune Global 500 list

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has maintained its highest ranking among Indian corporates in the latest Fortune Global 500 list, jumping 16 places to rank at number 88

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The company has gained a whopping 67 places in the last two years from number 155 in 2021. (Photo via PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 9:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has maintained its highest ranking among Indian corporates in the latest Fortune Global 500 list, jumping 16 places to rank at number 88.

Reliance was ranked at number 104 in the 2022 ranking and in the 2023 ranking it is placed at number 88, according to the publication.

The company has gained a whopping 67 places in the last two years from number 155 in 2021.

As many as eight Indian companies feature in this year's Fortune Global 500 ranking. State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) jumped 48 places to rank at number 94.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) slipped nine places to rank at 107. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (number 158), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (number 233), and State Bank of India (number 235) were the other state-owned firms on the list.

Tata Motors rose 33 places to rank at number 337 and Rajesh Exports jumped 84 spots to number 353.

The ranking of number 88 is the best-ever achieved by Reliance on the Fortune Global 500 ranking list.

It is now the 20th year of Reliance being a part of the Fortune Global 500 list - much longer than any other private sector company in India.

Fortune Global 500 list ranks companies by total revenues for their respective fiscal years ended on or before March 31, 2023.

Reliance Industries closed FY23 with record-high consolidated revenues of Rs 9,76,524 crore, up 23.2 per cent, and EBITDA of Rs 1,54,691 crore, up 23.1 per cent, with each of the O2C, retail and digital services businesses posting all-time high revenues.

Also Read

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

DU UG Admissions 2023: Delhi University to announce first merit list today

Fortune Park Hotels to add 15 new properties in next two-and-a-half yrs: MD

FMCG firm Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat category with Fortune brand

ED seizes Rs 25 cr worth of cash, jewellery in raids on Munjal, others

Yum! Brands report 22% system sales growth in India and its area countries

Mankind Pharma PAT up 66% in Q1 to Rs 494 crore on revenue growth

NLC along with UP govt to set up 1,980 MW thermal plant for Rs 19,406 cr

Twitter files appeal in Karnataka HC against order dismissing its plea

Topics :Reliance IndustriesMukesh Ambani

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story