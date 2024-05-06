Home / Companies / News / Sterlite Power appoints Reshu Madan as CEO Global Products and Services Biz

Madan takes over the charge from Manish Agarwal who has decided to pursue an opportunity outside the company

Image: Reshu_Madan_LinkedIn
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 3:03 PM IST
Sterlite Power on Monday announced appointment of Reshu Madan as CEO of the company's Global Products & Services Business.

His appointment is effective from May 1, the company said in a statement.

Madan takes over the charge from Manish Agarwal who has decided to pursue an opportunity outside the company.

He will report to company's Managing Director Pratik Agarwal, it said.

Madan has spent over 25 years in leadership positions across power and infrastructure. Over the last five years at Sterlite, he has driven the growth of the company's power cables vertical.

"I look forward to collaborating with our talented team and valued customers to unlock this potential and deliver clean energy solutions on a global scale," Madan said.

Sterlite Power is a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and global products and services (GPS) provider.

The GPS business manufactures and supplies high-performance power conductors, extra-high voltage, high voltage and medium voltage cables and optical ground wires, to over 70 countries.

First Published: May 06 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

