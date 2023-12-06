Home / Companies / News / Strong order book to help Lamborghini see steady growth in India: Official

Strong order book to help Lamborghini see steady growth in India: Official

Automobili Lamborghini, which launched its first plug-in hybrid super sports car Revuelto with V12 engine on Wednesday, said almost all its cars to be delivered in India 2024 onwards will be hybrid

India is one of the fastest-growing markets for Lamborghini, and it is witnessing a strong demand from the country. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 10:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Super luxury car maker Automobili Lamborghini on Wednesday said a strong order book and product portfolio in India will help it register consistent growth in the domestic market.

Automobili Lamborghini, which launched its first plug-in hybrid super sports car Revuelto with V12 engine at a starting price of Rs 8.89 crore (ex-showroom) on Wednesday, said almost all its cars to be delivered in India 2024 onwards will be hybrid.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Lamborghini order bank, or the product portfolio in India, is strong... that will allow us to have a constant growth in the market," Automobili Lamborghini Region Director for Asia Pacific, Francesco Scardaoni told PTI in an interaction.

He said India is one of the fastest-growing markets for Lamborghini, and it is witnessing a strong demand from the country.

"The new Revuelto sets the stage for an era of super sports car evolution in the hybridisation phase," he said.

In response to a query on the company's growth prospects in 2024, "first of course we have to focus in closing 2023 with the best result possible. And then we will focus on 2024."

"For electrification, what we are bringing here in India is all of our new hybridised model line," Scardaoni said, adding that starting this year, India would see the introduction of the first hybrid plug-in High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV).

He said 2024 will see the introduction of a new Urus hybrid and in the second half of the year, we will display the new V10 hybrid. This will be followed by the new Huracan hybrid in 2025, he said.

"Our first hybrid Reveulto is the first step in our core strategy towards the more sustainable future," Sharad Agarwal, head of Lamborghini India, said.

Scardaoni said India has the highest percentage of growth in terms of the luxury car sales.

This (the market) is mainly driven by the higher number of people who can buy a luxury car, along with the improved infrastructure apart from the car models that Lamborghini is bringing in the domestic market, he said.

"So, we are really positive with the development of this market and that's why we are investing a lot in this market, bringing all of our product line and our top range of luxury events," he said.

Also Read

Luxury carmaker Lamborghini's Revuelto sold out in India, globally for 2026

20% cars sold in metros run on alternate fuels; sales doubled in last 3 yrs

WhiteOak Capital Hybrid fund opens for subscription: Who should invest?

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

More than budget carmaker: Maruti leads Rs 10-20 lakh segment at 23% share

Trafigura sets aside $127 mn provision for Brazil, US DOJ fine to end probe

Dr Reddy's, Coya Therapeutics ink licensing agreement for ALS cure drug

DRL partners with Coya Therapeutics to develop nerve disorder therapy

Hindustan Aeronautics spending over Rs 2,000 crore this year on R&D

Network18 group announces consolidation of TV, digital news businesses

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lamborghini IndiaLamborghiniAutomobile makersautomobile industry

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story