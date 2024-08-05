Sun Mobility's battery swap solution to power Odysse's e-bike Vader SM

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

This collaboration marks an important step for Odysse Electric in expanding its global footprint and accelerating the adoption of electric mobility globally

Sun Mobility
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 6:43 PM IST
Odysse Electric on Monday said Sun Mobility's battery swap solution will power its e-commute bike Vader SM in key international markets under a strategic collaboration with the company.

Odysse Electric's portfolio comprises two e-motorcycle models and five e-scooter models with variants.

"Our association with Sun Mobility will enable us to bring our flagship product, Vader SM, to new markets by leveraging its advanced battery infrastructure and network," Odysse Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd CEO Nemin Vora said.

This partnership will leverage Sun's battery-swapping platform to enhance the accessibility and convenience of Vader SM for international markets, including Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia under the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, the company said.

These vehicles will be manufactured at the company's Ahmedabad manufacturing facility, it added.

Sun Mobility is currently deploying its swapping stations across Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia on a pilot basis to enable riders to swap batteries quickly and conveniently, addressing the key concerns of upfront cost, range anxiety and long charging time for EV owners, according to the statement.

"This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to drive affordable sustainable mobility solutions globally, leveraging our battery swapping platform to enhance accessibility and convenience for electric vehicle users worldwide," said Sun Mobility co-founder and Executive Director Ajay Goel.


First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

