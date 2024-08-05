Sunkind Energy secures 20 MW solar projects in Punjab, Maharashtra

Clean energy company Sunkind Energy on Monday said it has secured new solar power projects totalling around 20 megawatts (MW).

The contracts have been awarded by Nahar Group and Jindal Group, the company said in a statement.

For Nahar Group, the company said it will set up a capacity of 7.3 MW in Ludhiana, Punjab, for captive purposes and a 19.6 MW captive solar project for Jindal Group in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Both projects will be set up in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode. The company aims to complete these contracts by September 2024, Sunkind Energy founder and CEO Hanish Gupta said.