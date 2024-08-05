Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Sunkind Energy secures 20 MW solar projects in Punjab, Maharashtra

Sunkind Energy secures 20 MW solar projects in Punjab, Maharashtra

The contracts have been awarded by Nahar Group and Jindal Group, the company said in a statement

solar energy, solar, solar panel
As per industry estimates, 1 MW of solar projects involves an investment of around Rs 5-7 crore, including land cost. | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Clean energy company Sunkind Energy on Monday said it has secured new solar power projects totalling around 20 megawatts (MW).

The contracts have been awarded by Nahar Group and Jindal Group, the company said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

For Nahar Group, the company said it will set up a capacity of 7.3 MW in Ludhiana, Punjab, for captive purposes and a 19.6 MW captive solar project for Jindal Group in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Both projects will be set up in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode. The company aims to complete these contracts by September 2024, Sunkind Energy founder and CEO Hanish Gupta said.

The company did not provide any financial details of the project. As per industry estimates, 1 MW of solar projects involves an investment of around Rs 5-7 crore, including land cost.

Gurugram-based Sunkind Energy is a leading EPC solar company in the country, having a total orderbook of 52 MW solar projects under various stages of implementation.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Quantum Capital to buy US power producer Cogentrix Energy for $3 bn

About 151 GW green capacity under implementation in India: Pralhad Joshi

This renewable energy solutions provider stock has zoomed 625% in 15 months

Torrent Power to build 50 MW solar projects for ARS Steel's power supply

L&T bags Rs 10-15K cr order to build two solar plants in West Asia

Topics :solar energyrenewable sourcesrenewable energyPunjabMaharashtra

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story