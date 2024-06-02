Home / Companies / News / Sun Pharma expects high single-digit top line growth in current fiscal: MD

Sun Pharma expects high single-digit top line growth in current fiscal: MD

The Mumbai-based firm reported a consolidated total revenue from operations at Rs 48,497 crore for FY24. The number stood at Rs 43,886 crore in FY23

Sun Pharma
Sun Pharma
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries expects a high single-digit top line growth in the current fiscal, according to Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi.

The Mumbai-based firm reported a consolidated total revenue from operations at Rs 48,497 crore for FY24. The number stood at Rs 43,886 crore in FY23.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We expect high single-digit consolidated top line growth for FY25. All our businesses are positioned for growth," Shanghvi said in an analyst call.

He noted that in the current fiscal, the drug firm will be in the investment phase for its several businesses.

"This includes, but not limited to, product launch costs in the US as the ramp-up of our global specialty business is expected to continue," Shanghvi said.

He noted that R&D investments will be 8-10 per cent of sales during the year.

Replying to a separate query, Shanghvi said: "We have to continue to invest for the future. And our effort would be that while we are creating that investment for future, we don't do it at the cost of profitability."

He further said: "But even if it does require some increased investment, we would do that because ultimately, our focus is on building a business which is strong long term."

As per AIOCD AWACS MAT March 2024 report, Sun Pharma is ranked number one and holds an 8.5 per cent market share in the over Rs 1,970-billion Indian pharmaceutical market.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2024, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,576 crore. It stood at Rs 8,474 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.

Also Read

Sun Pharma Q4 Preview: Profits may grow up to 41% on higher specialty sales

Sun Pharma Q4 results: Net profit rises 34% to Rs 2,655 cr, revenue up 10%

Noida metro: Aqua Line to add 11 stations to connect with Blue Line

Who was Lee Sun-kyun? Parasite actor found dead in a car in Seoul

Hindalco Q4 results: Net profit rises 31.6% to Rs 3,174 crore, revenue flat

ONGC slashes offshore helicopter sorties during monsoon to avoid accidents

3 GMs to take charge of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank ops after Krishnan's exit

Air India's Delhi-Vancouver flight faces delay, rescheduled for Sunday

Delhi-San Francisco flight delay: A-I apologises, offers $350 voucher

IIFL Samasta Finance to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via secured bonds

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Sun Pharmacorporate earningsCompanies

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story