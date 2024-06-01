Home / Companies / News / IIFL Samasta Finance to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via secured bonds

IIFL Samasta Finance to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via secured bonds

The bond issue opens on June 3 and closes on June 14, IIFL Samasta Finance said in a statement

bonds
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 7:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IIFL Samasta Finance, a non-banking microfinance company (NBFC-MFI), plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through public issue of secured bonds for the purpose of capital augmentation and business growth.

The bond issue opens on June 3 and closes on June 14, IIFL Samasta Finance said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

IIFL Samasta Finance plans to issue bonds, aggregating to Rs 200 crore, with a green-shoe option to retain over-subscription of up to Rs 800 crore, it said.

The IIFL Samasta bonds offer the highest coupon rate of 10.50 per cent per annum for a tenor of 60 months, it claimed.

The NCD is available in tenors of 24 months, 36 months and 60 months, it said, adding, the frequency of interest payment is available on monthly and annual basis for each of the series.
 

The company has a strong physical presence through about 1,500 branches and caters to the credit needs of underserved and unserved population, primarily women entrepreneurs from underprivileged background, IIFL Samasta Finance MD and CEO Venkatesh N said.

The funds raised will be used to meet credit demand from more such customers and bolster business growth, he said.

IIFL Samasta Finance reported a net profit of Rs 503 crore for the financial year 2023-2024, while loan assets under management rose 34.67 per cent to Rs 14,211 crore, it said.

Also Read

Here's why IIFL Finance investors may have terrible Tuesday

IIFL Finance slumps 20% post RBI ban on sanctioning, disbursing gold loans

IIFL Finance jumps 10% after 2-day losses on Fairfax fund's infusion plan

IIFL Finance hits lowest level since Oct' 22; stock tanks 42% in 2 weeks

Taking steps to meet RBI's concern: IIFL Fin after ban on giving gold loans

Boeing counts down again for its 1st astronaut launch test flight for Nasa

Maruti Suzuki India sees 2% drop in sales to 174,551 units in May

M&M May wholesales surge 17% to 71,682 units, exports increase 2%

IndiGo flight lands in 'full emergency' after bomb threat; all exit safely

Wipro shareholders approve resolution on $4.3 mn pay package for ex-CEO

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :IIFLNBFCsfinance sector

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story