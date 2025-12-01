Sun Pharma launches blockbuster plaque psoriasis drug Ilumya in India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, a global specialty pharmaceutical powerhouse, on Monday announced the strategic launch of its innovative drug, Ilumya (Tildrakizumab), in India, which is used to treat moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The move introduces a major new therapy for patients battling with the condition, underscoring Sun Pharma’s accelerating presence in the global specialty medicine segment.

Ilumya, a novel biologic treatment that selectively inhibits IL-23, has already established itself as a blockbuster drug internationally, with presence across 35 countries, including the US. Its launch in India is a significant step in making Sun Pharma’s global innovative portfolio accessible to patients in its home market.

Already, Cequa, a prescription eye drop for treatment of dry-eye-disease and part of Sun Pharma's specialty portfolio, is available in India since 2023. The management has indicated that it is open to bringing in more products from its specialty portfolio to India wherever it sees a market-fit. Ilumya’s global performance has been instrumental in scaling up Sun Pharma’s specialty business worldwide. The drug is known for delivering significant and long-lasting skin clearance. Sun Pharma's global innovative medicines (specialty) business reported strong performance in Q2FY26, with sales of $333 million, a 16.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. This segment accounted for approximately 20.2 per cent of total consolidated sales for the quarter. For the first time, sales of innovative medicines in the US market surpassed those of generics during the quarter. Growth was driven by key innovative products, including Ilumya (for psoriasis), Cequa (for dry eye disease), Odomzo (for basal cell carcinoma), and Winlevi (for acne treatment).

“Ilumya offers a safe and effective treatment option for patients who are struggling to manage their moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis,” said Kirti Ganorkar, managing director, Sun Pharma. “We are pleased to introduce this novel therapy in India from our global portfolio of innovative medicines. Already available in 35 countries, Ilumya has consistently demonstrated significant and long-lasting skin clearance.” The decision to launch follows compelling results from a dedicated Sun Pharma clinical study in India involving 115 patients. The study confirmed that Tildrakizumab is a highly effective treatment for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in Indian patients, as evidenced by the high rates of skin clearance observed over 28 weeks. A substantial majority of patients, 93.9 per cent, achieved a 75 per cent reduction in the Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI 75) by week 28, and a significant proportion, 78.1 per cent, achieved near-complete clearance (PASI 90) during the same period. The drug was administered with just three subcutaneous injections over 16 weeks.