Godrej Properties buys land in Hyderabad for ₹4,150 cr housing project

Godrej Properties has bought 5 acres of land in Hyderabad through an auction process and will develop a housing project worth Rs 4,150 crore on this site.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company stated that it participated in an e-auction conducted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) for a land parcel measuring approximately 5 acres in Neopolis, Kokapet.

Godrej Properties emerged as the highest bidder, according to the MSTC Ltd. e-tendering portal.

The authority will issue the allotment letters after following the due process.

"The proposed development on this land is planned as a premium residential project with a saleable area of about 2.5 million sq ft and an estimated revenue potential of around Rs 4,150 crore," the company said.

Godrej Properties had acquired a 7.825-acre land parcel in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, in August. After entering the Hyderabad housing market, the company has launched two projects. The company has sold properties worth Rs 2,600 crore this calendar year in these two projects in Hyderabad. Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said: "Hyderabad continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals with robust infrastructure growth and sustained demand for quality housing. We remain committed to strengthening our presence in this high-potential market through strategic acquisitions and differentiated developments." Bullish on housing demand across major cities, Godrej Properties is acquiring multiple land parcels this fiscal year. Through these acquisitions, it has already added a revenue potential of more than 20,000 crore.