Home / Companies / News / British Airways sees potential in India, will look to expand services: COO

British Airways sees potential in India, will look to expand services: COO

The airline plans to have a third daily flight from the national capital to London from next year, subject to regulatory approvals

British Airways
India is the second largest market for British Airways after the US (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

With the "incredible potential" in the Indian aviation market, British Airways will look to expand its services to cater to the growing travel demand as well as continue to create employment opportunities in the country, according to a senior airline executive.

Operating in India for more than 100 years, the airline, currently has 56 weekly flights from the country to London. There are three flights a day from Mumbai, two daily flights from Delhi and one flight daily from Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai.

The airline plans to have a third daily flight from the national capital to London from next year, subject to regulatory approvals.

"We are always looking to continue to expand our services as demand grows stronger. We continue to keep our network schedule under constant review to ensure we provide connectivity and choice for our customers.

"As demand strengthens, we remain focused on expanding our services and elevating the travel experience," British Airways Chief Operating Officer Rene de Groot told PTI in a recent interview.

India is the second largest market for British Airways after the US, and the airline has dedicated crew bases in each Indian city it operates from.

Groot said local staff play an essential role in delivering a premium service that is personalised and free of language barriers. "In India, we continue to create employment opportunities, and support regional economies - all while promoting the best of Britain," he added.

British Airways has its call centre, CallBA, in India with around 2,000 staff who provide round-the-clock support to customers from the US, Europe and Asia Pacific.

"From a people perspective, we have invested heavily in India and steadily expanded our colleague presence here, with CallBA and our five Indian cabin crew bases growing in size," Groot said.

CallBA is located in Gurugram, Haryana.

Also, British Airways has a codeshare agreement with IndiGo, and through a joint business partnership with Qatar Airways, the airline operates to 13 Indian stations, totalling 148 weekly flights to India. These are one-way, direct options from London with British Airways and from Doha with Qatar Airways.

As part of its continuing focus on India, British Airways, in March, also introduced the Meet and Assist service for passengers who require additional support while travelling from India to the UK.

"We view the dynamic growth of Indian carriers like IndiGo and Air India as a positive development for the aviation industry and for India's emergence as a global aviation hub.

"India is our second-largest market, and the rising demand, coupled with the expansion of carriers like IndiGo amongst others, reflects the incredible potential of this market," Groot said.

India and the UK have a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in place, and the UK is also a leading destination for tourism and education. Half a million Indians visit the UK every year, and the Indian diaspora there also contributes significantly to the travel demand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NCLAT dismisses insolvency plea against Voltas, upholds NCLT order

Mahindra looks to bolster play in core SUV, electric vehicle segments

PNGRB expert panel calls for sweeping reform to unlock free gas market

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) gets two tax notices totalling ₹266.3 crore

Mahindra to build 1,000 high-power EV chargers as it expands electric push

Topics :British AirwaysairlinesAviation sector

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story