Home / Companies / News / Sun Pharma's Halol plant gets 8 USFDA observations post inspection

Sun Pharma's Halol plant gets 8 USFDA observations post inspection

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection at the Halol facility from June 2-13 2025, the Mumbai-based drug maker said

Sun Pharma
At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form-483 with 8 observations, it added. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Drug major Sun Pharma on Saturday said the US health regulator has issued a Form 483 with 8 observations after inspecting its Halol (Gujarat) manufacturing plant.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection at the Halol facility from June 2-13 2025, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

At the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form-483 with 8 observations, it added.

As per the USFDA, Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'No Ola, Uber in Goa', says CM Sawant as coastal MLAs seek policy pause

SMFG India Credit begins hunt for new MD & CEO as Mitra retires

Fidelity marks up Lenskart to $6.1 bn ahead of planned $10 bn IPO

Premium

Asian Paints may face CCI probe for alleged market dominance abuse

Premium

Clients not scaling back on pure GenAI projects, says Infosys CTO

Topics :Sun Pharmapharmaceutical firmsUSFDA

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story