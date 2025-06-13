Asian Paints may face CCI probe for alleged market dominance abuse

Based on prima facie information, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is likely to order an investigation into Asian Paints’ alleged abuse of market dominance. It could soon issue a formal order directing the probe to the director general – investigations, according to people in the know.

The antitrust watchdog had received a complaint from Birla Opus, part of the Aditya Birla group, accusing Asian Paints, which has a market share of roughly 53 per cent in the decorative paints segment, of anti??'competitive conduct and exclusionary tactics.

The complaint had alleged that Asian Paints pressured its network of dealers not to do business with Grasim’s Birla Opus. Grasim is a flagship company of the Aditya Birla group. It further claimed that Asian Paints put pressure on raw material suppliers to either deny supplies or do price-discrimination against Birla Opus.

In 2019, JSW Paints had filed a similar complaint, alleging that after its entry into the decorative paints market, Asian Paints started arm-twisting the dealers who had agreed to stock and display the newcomer's decorative paints. However, the watchdog had disposed of the JSW Paints plea at the time, saying: "The commission is of the view that the balance is not tilted towards JSW Paints. Asian Paints has been able to demonstrate that some of its conduct or practices adopted qua the dealers was in furtherance of its terms of doing business with such dealers and not to keep JSW Paints away from the market."