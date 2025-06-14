'No Ola, Uber in Goa', says CM Sawant as coastal MLAs seek policy pause

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Friday that app-based cab giants Ola and Uber will not come to the state, even though the state has just released the draft ‘Goa Transport Aggregator Guidelines, 2025’ for public feedback.

MLAs from the coastal belt urged the government to keep the new guidelines “in abeyance” until a comprehensive, operator-'friendly taxi system is ready. They argued that any policy must first establish uniform fares and protect local livelihoods, the Times of India reported.

ALSO READ: Uber Reserve sees 200% rise in bookings; airport drop-offs primary use case Sawant convened a meeting with coastal legislators Michael Lobo and Jit Arolkar, along with representatives of taxi operators, to allay fears. “There should be no confusion among the people as it is just a guideline for aggregators. Ola and Uber will not come here. We will take all stakeholders, including hotels, taxis and MLAs, into confidence to put a system in place. We will resolve this issue. All should remain calm,” the chief minister said.

Last month, the Goa government released a draft version of the Goa Transport Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, proposing a regulatory structure for app-based taxi and bike taxi services. The draft covers aspects such as licensing charges, fare structures, and incentives for operators. However, taxi unions across the state have strongly opposed the move, warning that it could open the door for private app-based aggregators and jeopardise the livelihoods of local taxi drivers. Arolkar, speaking after the meeting, said the primary aim was to dispel taxi drivers’ worries about outside competition. “During the meeting, it was decided to have equal taxi fares across the state,” he said.

Local control over taxi business ALSO READ: Uber, Noida Airport collaborate to improve airport-ground transport link Michael Lobo reiterated that the taxi trade must stay in Goan hands. “We have demanded that the guidelines should be kept in abeyance. We want taxi operators’ issues to be addressed systematically. There should be no bargaining while hiring a taxi. Tourists should leave with good memories. Customers should know the exact rate. We want the taxi business to remain with locals only,” he said, as quoted by the news report. Lobo added that although fares should not be set arbitrarily, a common structure acceptable to all operators is necessary. “All taxi operators will agree to this, and there will be another meeting to resolve the issue,” he said.