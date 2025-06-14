Home / Companies / News / 'No Ola, Uber in Goa', says CM Sawant as coastal MLAs seek policy pause

'No Ola, Uber in Goa', says CM Sawant as coastal MLAs seek policy pause

Goa CM Pramod Sawant rules out Ola and Uber's entry, assures locals that app cab guidelines are only drafts; coastal MLAs urge policy pause to protect local taxi operators' livelihood

Uber, Ola
In May, the Goa government released a draft version of the Goa Transport Aggregator Guidelines, 2025.
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 1:18 PM IST
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Friday that app-based cab giants Ola and Uber will not come to the state, even though the state has just released the draft ‘Goa Transport Aggregator Guidelines, 2025’ for public feedback.
 
MLAs from the coastal belt urged the government to keep the new guidelines “in abeyance” until a comprehensive, operator-'friendly taxi system is ready. They argued that any policy must first establish uniform fares and protect local livelihoods, the Times of India reported.
 
Sawant convened a meeting with coastal legislators Michael Lobo and Jit Arolkar, along with representatives of taxi operators, to allay fears. “There should be no confusion among the people as it is just a guideline for aggregators. Ola and Uber will not come here. We will take all stakeholders, including hotels, taxis and MLAs, into confidence to put a system in place. We will resolve this issue. All should remain calm,” the chief minister said.   
 
  Last month, the Goa government released a draft version of the Goa Transport Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, proposing a regulatory structure for app-based taxi and bike taxi services. The draft covers aspects such as licensing charges, fare structures, and incentives for operators. However, taxi unions across the state have strongly opposed the move, warning that it could open the door for private app-based aggregators and jeopardise the livelihoods of local taxi drivers.
 
Arolkar, speaking after the meeting, said the primary aim was to dispel taxi drivers’ worries about outside competition. “During the meeting, it was decided to have equal taxi fares across the state,” he said.
 

Local control over taxi business

 
Michael Lobo reiterated that the taxi trade must stay in Goan hands. “We have demanded that the guidelines should be kept in abeyance. We want taxi operators’ issues to be addressed systematically. There should be no bargaining while hiring a taxi. Tourists should leave with good memories. Customers should know the exact rate. We want the taxi business to remain with locals only,” he said, as quoted by the news report.   
 
  Lobo added that although fares should not be set arbitrarily, a common structure acceptable to all operators is necessary. “All taxi operators will agree to this, and there will be another meeting to resolve the issue,” he said.
 

Taxi operators lobby MLAs

 
Since the transport department invited objections and suggestions on the draft rules, taxi unions have begun meeting MLAs in every constituency, seeking political backing to block the entry of aggregator platforms and safeguard local drivers’ interests.
 
The government, meanwhile, insists it will not finalise any policy changes without first reaching a consensus among taxi owners, legislators, hoteliers, and other stakeholders.

Topics :GoaUberOla cabPramod SawantBS Web ReportsGoa Taxi Striketaxi aggregators

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

