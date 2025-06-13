Home / Companies / News / Fidelity marks up Lenskart to $6.1 bn ahead of planned $10 bn IPO

Fidelity marks up Lenskart to $6.1 bn ahead of planned $10 bn IPO

Fidelity raises Lenskart's valuation to $6.1 billion as the eyewear startup prepares to go public with a $1 billion raise and a target valuation of $10 billion

lenskart
Lenskart’s revenue from operations rose by 43 per cent to ₹5,427.7 crore in FY24 from ₹3,788 crore in FY23. (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 11:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US financial services major Fidelity has reportedly increased its estimated valuation of eyewear startup Lenskart to $6.1 billion, according to its latest monthly portfolio disclosure. The move comes as Lenskart gears up for an initial public offering (IPO), with plans to raise up to $1 billion at a targeted valuation of $10 billion. The company reportedly took a key step toward that goal recently by converting its parent entity from a private limited to a public limited company.
 
The revision in valuation, based on data as of 30 April, reflects a modest uptick from the $5.6 billion valuation the investment firm assigned to the company in November.
 
In June 2024, Lenskart raised $200 million in secondary investment from Singapore’s state-owned investment firm Temasek and Fidelity. The Peyush Bansal-led company was valued at about $5 billion in that round. The firm was last valued at $4.5 billion during a $100 million funding round in June 2023. 
 
Lenskart continues to deepen its penetration in India while rapidly scaling its international presence in Asia. With a unique click-and-mortar business model, it is disrupting the eyewear industry by offering an omni-channel customer experience across online platforms, mobile applications and physical stores. The company now has over 2,500 stores, of which 2,000 are in India.
 
Globally and in India, Delhi-based Lenskart competes with players such as Titan Eyeplus, Specsmakers, Vision Express, Warby Parker and Italian eyewear conglomerate Luxottica Group.
 
Lenskart’s revenue from operations rose by 43 per cent to ₹5,427.7 crore in FY24 from ₹3,788 crore in FY23. The firm generates revenue by selling eyewear frames, lenses, goggles, and offering additional services such as eye check-ups. Due to cost-effective management, Lenskart reduced its losses by 84 per cent to ₹10 crore in FY24 from ₹63 crore in FY23.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Asian Paints may face CCI probe for alleged market dominance abuse

Premium

Sun Pharma starts succession plan; Ganorkar succeeds Shanghvi as MD

Premium

Clients not scaling back on pure GenAI projects, says Infosys CTO

Foxconn ships 97% of iPhones from India to US as Apple dodges China tariffs

Gensol insolvency: NCLT admits Ireda's plea on ₹510 crore default

Topics :IPOLenskartLenskart investment

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story