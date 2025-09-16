Home / Companies / News / Suzlon bags 838 MW project order from Tata Power Renewable Energy

Suzlon bags 838 MW project order from Tata Power Renewable Energy

This is also Suzlon's second-largest order ever, following the 1,544 MW order from NTPC Green Energy, and demonstrates the growing role of FDRE projects in accelerating India's energy transition

Suzlon
The Suzlon Group is a leading global renewable energy solutions provider, with 21+ GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 12:26 PM IST
Suzlon Group on Tuesday said it has secured an 838 MW order from Tata Power Renewable Energy, the largest order of this fiscal year, as part of its firm and dispatchable renewable energy project.

This is also Suzlon's second-largest order ever, following the 1,544 MW order from NTPC Green Energy, and demonstrates the growing role of FDRE projects in accelerating India's energy transition, a company statement said.

The 838 MW project will comprise 266 of Suzlon's S144 wind turbines, each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW, strategically located across Karnataka (302 MW), Maharashtra (271 MW), and Tamil Nadu (265 MW).

The project is part of the FDRE bids awarded to SJVN and NTPC.

"As Tata Power Renewable Energy embarks on a strategic transformation to achieve 100% clean power by 2045, we're proud to support this ambitious journey with our advanced, 'Made in India' wind technology. Our partnership, spanning over a decade and marked by the third repeat order, underscores our shared commitment to India's energy transition," Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said.

This collaboration highlights the synergy between Suzlon's next-generation technology and Tata Power's vision for scalable, grid-integrated clean energy, showcasing the power of Made in India innovation to deliver reliable and efficient power solutions, the company statement said.

The Suzlon Group is a leading global renewable energy solutions provider, with 21+ GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. Suzlon has in-house R&D centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and India, and world-class manufacturing facilities across India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :SuzlonSuzlon EnergySuzlon GroupTata Powerrenewable energy

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

