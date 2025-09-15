Home / Companies / News / KRBL orders third-party review after director's exit over governance issues

KRBL orders third-party review after director's exit over governance issues

KRBL said it would hire a third-party firm to review the issues within 30 days, with board committees to make recommendations based on the findings

Board Meeting
Chaudhary stepped down with immediate effect on September 8, saying he could no longer contribute meaningfully to the board due to what he called a culture where "dissent is suppressed or sidelined." Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 11:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

KRBL Ltd, a major basmati rice producer and owner of the India Gate brand, on Monday said its board has ordered an independent review following the resignation of independent director Anil Kumar Chaudhary, who raised multiple corporate governance concerns.

In a filing to stock exchanges, the company said separate meetings of independent directors and the board were convened on Monday to discuss the observations made by Chaudhary in his resignation letter dated September 8.

Chaudhary stepped down with immediate effect on September 8, saying he could no longer contribute meaningfully to the board due to what he called a culture where "dissent is suppressed or sidelined."  In his resignation letter, the independent director detailed concerns, including inconsistencies in board meeting minutes, information being withheld from directors, unjustified write-offs of export receivables, misuse of CSR funds, arbitrary pay decisions, major changes to company objectives made without proper discussion.

The board convened emergency meetings on Monday to address the allegations.

KRBL said it would hire a third-party firm to review the issues within 30 days, with board committees to make recommendations based on the findings.

"We continue to conduct the business with utmost transparency and integrity and would keep the stock exchanges informed about any further update," KRBL said in a stock exchange filing.

The company said it has systems and processes in place commensurate with its operations size to ensure financial impact or non-compliances are highlighted to the board with full disclosures to stock exchanges as required.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AM Green looking to set up more biorefineries in India: CTO S S V Ramakumar

Sunil Mittal, Gopal Vittal join BT Group board as non-independent directors

Blackstone to acquire Pennsylvania gas power plant in $1 billion deal

Maruti Suzuki eyes leadership in India's growing mid-size SUV segment

SMPK signs concession agreement with JSW Infra for ₹740 cr project

Topics :KRBLgovernance

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story