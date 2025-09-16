Sanctioned Russian oil tanker reroutes to Vadinar after Adani port ban

• The US has been closely watching India’s Russian crude imports. US President Donald Trump has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent penalty linked to Russian crude purchases.
• Trump is also urging G7 allies to slap tariffs of up to 100 per cent on India and China over oil trade with Moscow.
• Despite this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India will keep buying Russian oil, stressing that energy policy is guided by national interest.
Adani Group in the spotlight
Adani Group is also facing scrutiny in the US. The Justice Department is reportedly investigating whether one of its entities imported Iranian liquefied petroleum gas, which could violate American sanctions.
